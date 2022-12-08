The Slicing of the Demon

Not Available

During the Ming Dynasty, executioner To Sei-hoi and his god-brother, Shui Yu-chan, a doctor, accidentally enter the town of Cheung Lung. Cheung Lung appears to be a happy and peaceful place. However, underneath the facade, it's hiding a very big secret. The brothers meet the town's wealthiest man Fok Tin-ming, as well as his stubborn and unreasonable daughter, Fok Sin-yiu. By mistake, Hoi and Yiu get married and become husband and wife. Suddenly, a number of murders happen in the town. While investigating, Hoi discovers that he and Chan are being caught in a trap. It turns out that there's someone behind the scenes pulling the strings. But, who is it? Is it a god? A person? The unknown causes immense fear in people...