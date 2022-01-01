The Slow Mo Guys

Not Available

    Gav and Dan take on the world in Slow Motion! We shoot all of our videos in HD using high-speed cinema cameras and we highly recommend you watch them that way if you can! The series consists of a wide variety of things filmed in extreme slow motion using a range of Vision Research Phantom high-speed cameras, capable of shooting over 10,000 frames per second. The series premiered on 3 November 2010. As of October 2015, their YouTube channel has over 6.2 million subscribers and over 670 million video views.

