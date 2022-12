Not Available

The small town of Vardoe is located on an island high up in arctic Norway. The Barents Sea surrounding the island is abundant with fish. But no fisheries exists in Vardoe and many of the houses stand empty. The inhabitants are declaring Snow Ball War to survive. In this unique and entertaining 8 episode documentary series the TV explores why the people of Vardoe still want to live in the arctic, between blizzards and northern lights in the extreme darkness of winter.