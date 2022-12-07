The Snow Queen (2006)

Not Available

A boxer who was previously a genius, and a rich girl who has a serious illness. Despite appearing not to have any connection, they are similar. Nothing can melt their heart of ice. What is the sunlight that can melt their frozen heart? If the answer is love, is it too cliche? Tae Woong`s love (Hyun Bin) melted the heart of the ice princess, Bo Ra (Sung Yu Ri). Although this winter will be very cold and scary, winter is not the end of the seasons, but the beginning of the hope for a greater love.