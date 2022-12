Not Available

A Channel 4 & National Geographic Docudrama detailing the Battle of The Somme. On the morning of June 1st 1916, 120,000 British soldiers, most of them volunteers, prepared to fight the greatest battle of the First World War. This is the story of the bloodiest day in the history of the British Army told through the letters and diaries of those who were there. Superbly dramatised and produced documentary with archive footage, great battlefield graphics and moving narration.