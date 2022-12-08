Not Available

Comedy set in a health club where an encounter with the staff poses more dangers than an advanced yoga class. Led by bolshy manageress Alison Crabbe, The Spa boasts it can cure anyone, the fat, thin, or lazy, but that couldn't be further from the truth. As Leighton Buzzard's Slimmer of the Decade, Alison's confident that she can turn the business into the ultimate recuperative retreat, but her tactless customer service, self-delusion and contempt for just about everyone have a tendency to encourage chaos instead of calm. Also working at the spa are dotty receptionist Sally, fitness instructor Marcus who temporarily uses a wheelchair while recovering from injury, and Eric, a well-endowed handyman whose penchant for tight shorts results in many a mishap. Add suicidal cleaner Rose, hippie therapist Davina and Vron, a militaristic personal trainer to the team, not to mention Bolek, a culinary klutz newly appointed to the kitchen staff, and the only R&R this place can promise are raillery and ruckus.