Not Available

Space Kidettes and Young Samson kicks off with the adventures of Scooter, Jenny, Snoopy and Countdown - the Space Kidettes - and their puppy Pupstar. Operating from their space capsule-turned-clubhouse, they protect the galaxy from the bumbling Captain Skyhook. The second half of the show is devoted to Samson, a teen with a big brain, magical bracelets and a dog Goliath who transforms into a lion when it comes time to thwart the diabolical plans of mad scientists.