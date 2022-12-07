The Special Task Force (South Africa)

Not Available

Three-part series following the elite force of the South African Police. This documentary goes on patrol with The Special Task Force in one of the most violent countries in the world. The STF deal with the most dangerous situations - the ones the police can't handle. Cameraman Geoff Chagrin spent a year on patrol with the STF, recording the most incredible front line action: hostage rescues, bank robberies, ambushes, drugs raids and kidnaps and got to know the men who put their lives on the line everyday in the fight against crime in South Africa.