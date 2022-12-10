Not Available

The Spies Who Loved Me

  • Drama

Lee Jae-Jin

Story & Pictures Media

Is a suspenseful romantic comedy about a woman who inadvertently gets caught up in the world of espionage. Kang Ah Reum, a wedding dress designer who gets married twice, to two husbands who both harbor many secrets. Kang Ah Reum’s first husband Jun Ji Hoon is a charming and unpredictable secret agent who works for Interpol. Meanwhile, her second husband Derek Hyun is a highly intelligent corporate spy with a competitive streak.

Eric MunJeon Ji-Hoon
Lim Ju-hwanDerek Hyun
Kim Tae-wooBan Jin-Min
Jeong Seok-yongKang Tae-Ryong
Hwang Seo-Ra
Park SojinBae Du-Rae

