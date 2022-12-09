Not Available

Love. Lust. Murder. Jazz. It’s all in the heavily-perfumed mix of author-turned-director Eric Jonrosh’s magnum opus "The Spoils Before Dying." A follow-up to The Spoils of Babylon, it follows a 1950s jazz pianist-turned-private eye who becomes embroiled in a murder investigation. While his book was burned and the film shocked a nation before being destroyed for public safety, one copy remained. IFC alone dares to bring Jonrosh’s piece de résistance to life on your television screen. Before you take a first look at The Spoils Before Dying, pour yourself a big glass of wine, turn up the fans, and prepare to be vanquished by Jonrosh’s lurid lost masterpiece!