Not Available

This is a melodrama about a woman who received heart transplant and a man who loved his late wife very much. Lee Bom Yi (Choi Soo Young) decided to live her life to the fullest as a token of gratitude for the donor. She then accidentally met Kang Dong Ha (Kam Woo Sung), a single father with two children, unaware that he was the husband of her donor. Kang Dong Ha is baffled that Lee Bom Yi shares many similar traits with his late wife.