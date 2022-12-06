The Squirrels

Not Available

Rising Damp creator Eric Chappell’s 22 years as a travelling auditor gave him an unequalled opportunity to observe offices and their inhabitants at close quarters, and this hit sitcom – created and written by Chappell with additional scripts by Phil Redmond and Kenneth Cope, among others – wryly explores the perils of the mid-seventies office environment. A tyrannical boss, unchecked male chauvinism, pranks, malingering and in-fighting are among the workplace hazards for the staff of the accounts department of International Rentals, with Bernard Hepton, Ken Jones and Patsy Rowlands featuring in the line-up of a frustrated and occasionally rebellious team (and wife!) Guest stars include Philip Madoc, Leslie Schofield and Alun Armstrong.