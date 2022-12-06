The Starland Vocal Band Show

Not Available

Fueled by the phenomenal success of their 1976 smash hit, "Afternoon Delight," The Starland Vocal Band were given their own variety series on CBS. The group consisted of (then husband-wife team) Bill & Taffy Danoff, who co-wrote "Take Me Home, Country Roads" with John Denver, Jon Carroll and Margot Chapman (who would later marry and divorce). Winners of the Grammy© for "Best New Artist" in 1976, the group remains one of the biggest "one-hit wonders" of all time. Their short-lived show has been all but forgotten -- except that its eclectic cast featured political satirist Mark Russell, Firesign Theatre members Phil Proctor & Peter Bergman, comedian Jeff Altman and a then-unknown David Letterman.