The Starlet is the ultimate wish-fulfillment reality series. A behind-the-scenes look at the Hollywood star-making machine on fast forward, The Starlet takes a group of 10 beautiful and talented aspiring actresses and puts them through an intense Hollywood "boot camp," complete with acting classes, live performances, screen tests and brutally honest critiques by a panel of judges headed by Academy Award-winning actress Faye Dunaway (Bonnie and Clyde, Chinatown, Network). In addition to Ms. Dunaway, the panel of judges consists of film star Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill. Vol. 1, Independence Day, Soul Food) and famed casting director Joseph Middleton (Mr. And Mrs. Smith, Legally Blonde, The Bourne Identity). Set in the glitter of Tinsel Town, "The Starlet" has one purpose - to discover the next young actress with the potential to become a major star. The prize is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a career-launching role on The WB's hit drama "One Tree Hill," a one-year manageme