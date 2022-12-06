The Starlost

Not Available

This low budget Canadian sci-fi series from 1973 ran for sixteen episodes before it was cancelled due to low ratings. It was created in Canada by Glen Warren Productions and partially funded by Twentieth Century Fox, who now own the broadcast and syndication rights to the series. It was also compiled down into five movies, each composed of two episodes each, with new credit sequences. The series was written by renowned science fiction author Harlan Ellison under a pseudonym of Cordwainer Bird, with additional episodes being written by other sci-fi authors. The plot concerned a giant Noah's Ark-like spaceship, composed of hundreds of huge "domes", each containing a sample culture from the planet Earth, which has long since died out due to an unknown disaster. The Ark, damaged from an asteroid collision, goes off course and heads into the path of a distant sun, its crew dead. Three simple farmers accidentally find their way out of their dome and must find out how to get the Ark back on course, and avoid the sun.