The Starry Night, The Starry Sea

A young woman who moves away from the city to get it away from misery finds a life she didn’t expect. After the divorce of her parents, Shen Luo grew up being mistreated by her stepmother and stepbrother. To make a break from her difficult life, she moves out of the city to a small island cottage. One day, Luo finds an injured and unconscious Wu Ju Lan at her doorstep. As Luo nurses Ju Lan back to health, Ju Lan appears to Luo as a man without roots, a job or resources, but she can’t help falling in love with him. Ju Lan uses his mystical powers and intellect to try to make Luo’s life better. But when a nosy neighbor discovers Luo’s prized possession, a magical pearl, what sacrifices will Ju Lan have to make to save Luo’s life?