The steintaler - nothing of the sort homo sapiens

The story takes place at a time when the people around were still wrapped in furs and animal skins sparse , bows and arrows and stone axes contributed and loincloths in the body, and had no fixed abode usually . Anyway, one half of humanity. The other already put in dresses from plant materials , built houses , raised livestock , plant cultivation and produced pretty and practical pottery . However, both groups had one thing in common : they paid no taxes, had no social security number, knew no trouble with the bureaucracy , the global financial crisis and the miserable daily traffic jam. But they were eaten by bears occasionally crept days with hungry stomachs through the woods, had constantly panic from plague or before the next ice age. In short, the Neolithic was not for people with weak nerves. (ORF )