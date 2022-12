Not Available

The Stones is a sitcom television series that starred Robert Klein, Judith Light, Lindsay Sloane and Jay Baruchel as the Stone family that are divorced but still live under the same roof. The show premiered on CBS on March 17, 2004 and was canceled after 3 episodes due to low ratings. It was supposed to begin in 2003 but was delayed.[1] It was produced by David Kohan, Max Mutchnick and Jenji Kohan.