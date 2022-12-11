Not Available

A musical sitcom about people, desires and everything in between. "The store that has everything", as it is called - an upgraded and disturbed department store, where you can get everything! From elephants to time machines, from lost lovers to the moon. Everything. The sales team is colorful, silly, funny, human, and touching. Occasionally they sing, simple, everyday texts: of shop assistants, of people reading a newspaper, of friends gossiping. Starring Chai Maor, Uri Yaniv, Ronit Appel, Amit Ullman, Yarden Tosia Cohen, Dima Ross, Efrat Ben Tzur, Ruthi Bornstein, Idan Alterman, Avi Greinik and many more. Author: Uzi Vile ("The Chamber Quintet", "The Office")