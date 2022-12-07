Not Available

In "The Storm", billionaire Robert Terrell has fulfilled a lifelong obsession and made history with "weather creation" technology though his Atmospheric Research Institute. But during a test run, a blast of energy is sent into the ionosphere with unexpected results. The experiments hurtle the planet towards destruction-hurricanes change course, winds go instantly from hot to cold, torrential rains bring regions to a standstill, and buildings crumble into ruins under explosive lightening storms. It's only the beginning. Only one scientist, Dr. Jonathan Kirk, steps forward to demand that the system be terminated. Terrell is undeterred and continues to push his team to move forward. His motives for the initially philanthropic technology is in truth far more opportunistic. With government cohort, Army General Braxton Terrell envisions the technology as a key military weapon to ensure super power status. Realizing he's powerless to stop the project by himself, Kirk contacts news reporter Danni Wilson with plans to expose Terrell and explain the catastrophic weather to a bewildered and frightened world. It's a task that won't come easy, as Kirk quickly discovers the motives and loyalties of authorities are not in his favor. As devastating and extreme weather events hammer down on every corner of the Earth, it will be a race against time to shut down the system before the edge of extinction.