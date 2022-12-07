The Story of Charles Darwin

Not Available

Featuring specially-commissioned footage shot at Down House, the home of Charles Darwin, this fascinating documentary tells the story of an extraordinary man who reshaped scientific thinking and left the world an invaluable legacy. The programme explores Darwin's personal life; looks at the impact of his work in his own time and on the modern world, and show how both his life and work were profoundly influenced by his surroundings. Unique and fascinating documentary that profiles one of the greatest minds of all time that of Charles Darwin.