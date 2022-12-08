Not Available

The Story of Ireland examines the history of Ireland and its impact on the wider world, from the earliest times right up to the present day. This compelling five-part series is written and presented by BBC correspondent Fergal Keane. Over the course of the programmes Fergal travels across three continents, tracing the events, the people and the influences that shaped modern Ireland. The Story Of Ireland takes an outward-looking approach to key developments in Ireland down through the centuries mirrored against events and changes in Europe and the rest of the world and challenges long held myths.