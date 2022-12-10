The Story of J.R.R. Tolkien - Master of the Rings

Not Available

The documentary gives a thorough tour of Middle-earth (in the Third Age) and its peoples, with 3D map graphics, illustrations, and some acted depictions. It then recounts the important stages of J.R.R. Tolkien's life and the development of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, with interviews of many scholars and enthusiasts, including John and Priscilla Tolkien, Rayner Unwin, and footage of one with Tolkien himself from a 1968 BBC interview. The plot of The Lord of the Rings is summarized, as are the effects of stories' inspiration seen in the fantasy genre and in music. In this section Ken Hensley of Uriah Heap, Rick Wakeman of the band Yes, and Bryan Josh and Heather Findlay of Mostly Autumn are guest appearances. At the end, a performance by Mostly Autumn is shown, playing pieces inspired by Tolkien's fantasy.