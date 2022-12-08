The Story of One Century

Not Available

It tells the stories of 3 women in 3 different eras: Taisho (1912-1926), Showa (1926-1988) and Heisei (1988-). In the first generation which takes place in the 1920s at the time of the Great Kanto Earthquake, Togura Aya (Nanako) who comes from a wealthy and influential family, marries against her will to a wealthy man Yokoyama Heikichi who can help her father tide over his financial difficulties. It seems a wrong move, and life goes on meaninglessly for her, until she makes up her mind to follow her heart (Kota Yashiro, a man with a humble background). However, inequality between men and women prevails, and Aya meets many difficulties... The second woman Junko is the daughter of Aya. The story starts just after Japan surrenders in WWII. Life is hard, and she has to look after her younger brother who has grown up under the Imperialism influence. However, her life changes when she meets a Japanese-American soldier... In the 3rd era, Chiyo is the focus. An independent, self-centered career woman, she embarks on a journey of revenge on her mother who has abandoned her 24 years ago when she is only 4 years old, after receiving a call from her mother who wishes to meet up...