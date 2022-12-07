Not Available

The Story of Perrine is a Japanese anime series by Nippon Animation. Based on the French novel, En Famille by Hector Malot, Perrine is the daughter of a French father and a half-Indian mother. Before dying, her father asks his wife and Perrine to return to their hometown. They lack the money for the trip, but when Perrine has the idea to use an old camera and sell portraits to the villagers, money becomes one resolved problem. Unfortunately, many tougher problems await Perrine, her mother, their faithful dog Baron and Palikare, their donkey. [en.wikipedia.org]