The Story of Saiunkoku (彩雲国物語 Saiunkoku Monogatari, literally "Tale of the Kingdom of Colored Clouds") is a series of Japanese light novels written by Sai Yukino and illustrated by Kairi Yura. As of July 2011, the eighteenth and final volume was released, concluding the series. Four side story anthologies have also been released, collecting stories originally published in The Beans magazine.