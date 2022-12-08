The Story of the Jews

Not Available

This epic five-part series presented by historian Simon Schama explores the story of the Jewish experience from ancient times to the present day. It begins 3,000 years ago with the emergence of a tribal people in a contested land and their extraordinary book, the Hebrew Bible, a chronicle of their stormy relationship with a faceless, formless, jealous God. It was loyalty to this ‘God of Words’ that defined the distinct identity of the ancient Jews, and preserved it despite all that history could throw their way - war, invasion, deportation, enslavement, exile and assimilation. The story unfolds with a dazzling cast of historical characters: Sigmund Freud dying in exile in London, Victorian evangelicals and explorers following ‘in the footsteps’ of Moses, Jewish mercenaries living, prospering and inter-marrying in the pagan land of Egypt, Messianic Jews dreaming of the Apocalypse and a Jewish historian, Josephus, who witnessed first-hand the moment when the apocalypse finally came and the Romans destroyed the Jewish High Temple in Jerusalem.