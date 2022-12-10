The story of workers from village

Not Available

The story takes place in Songjiang City, a small town in the northeast. A group of migrant workers from all over the country, with all kinds of dreams, gathered on the construction site of the Champs Elysees apartment. They know that after they have built up with sweat, they are the dream bed of the city's people tomorrow. Don't ask for anything else, as long as you don't owe wages, thank God. In the shacks of the shacks, hundreds of migrant workers of different ages and temperament are crowded together. They ask the foreman, Xie Laoda (Ma Shaozhen), and the wages in arrears are issued. Many people point this money to send their children to school and for the elderly. see a doctor. Xie’s answer was disappointing and angry. The desperate migrant workers opened the office of Zhang Jian (Hu Xiaoguang), the person in charge of the construction site. Who knows that he has already escaped. In the face of hard-earned money being misappropriated by others, migrant workers are forced to collect collectively, but waiting for them is a shameless threat and intimidation. At this time, who can help this group of helpless migrant workers?