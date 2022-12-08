Not Available

"The Strange Calls" is a six-part TV drama series written and directed by Daley Pearson and produced by Tracey Robertson and co-produced by Leigh McGrath for Hoodlum and the ABC. Bumbling city cop Toby Banks (Toby Truslove) is demoted to night duty in the sleepy beachside village of Coolum. Working out of a run-down caravan on the outskirts of town, he meets Gregor (Barry Crocker), town cleaner, board game collector and paranormal authority. They team up to investigate The Strange Calls – bizarre late-night phone calls that expose the paranormal mysteries haunting the sleepy town. A place where men turn into chickens, mermaids fall in love with locals and cats return from the grave.