The Stream taps into the extraordinary potential of the increasing power of social networks to disseminate news. Individuals have now become an integral part of the news information network through their ability to publish information and share opinions on events as they take place. The viral nature of social networks allows for such information to spread and multiply rapidly. While these developments have the potential to generate more heat than light, to a broadcaster like Al Jazeera, they are also a huge opportunity to reach news in places and at levels until now impossible.