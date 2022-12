Not Available

Namor, the hybrid son of a human seaman and an Atlantian princess, is unique among his people. Unlike his subjects, he is incredibly strong, can breath air as well as water, fly in the air and can command of the creatures of the sea. As prince of Atlantis, he fights furiously against all enemies of his home, whether they be Atlantian villians like Krang the Conquerer, or the surface dwellers up above.