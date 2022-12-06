Not Available

Chances are you never had a substitute teacher like this when you were in high school. That's because our substitute teacher isn't actually a teacher, he's actor Jon Gabrus. And it's not an ordinary classroom, it's a game show. Gabrus walks into the classroom, pretending to be the substitute, and surprises the students by telling them that they are contestants on a game show. The students compete against one another in a series of trivia and interactive challenges that give them the chance to win prizes, including the grand prize -- $5,000.