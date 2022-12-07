The Suite Life on Deck

Not Available

It's the Suite Life on the high seas when Zack and Cody leave the Tipton Hotel and mom behind to attend Seven Seas High aboard luxury cruise liner, the SS Tipton. London joins them for the semester at sea because her father knows it's the one school she can't ditch, at least not without getting her hair wet – which she hates. London’s new roommate is fifteen-year-old Bailey, fresh off the farm and less worldly than London, but she is incredibly book smart and thrilled to have shaken the dust of Kettlecorn, Kansas off her feet. Meanwhile, a reluctant Mr. Moseby has been reassigned to be the "hotel manager” of the SS Tipton to watch over London, but when he finds out Zack and Cody are also coming along, it's man overboard!