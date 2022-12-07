The Summit New Zealand

Not Available

Over ten weeks, twenty men and women from all over the country and all walks of life will face the challenge of their lives with real adventures in spectacular locations which will stretch them to their limits. They will live, eat and sleep together in our high alpine location - Base Camp. The contestants are cut off from civilisation, family and everyday life as they compete to be the first to reach The Summit and win the $70,000 Holden Adventra. Each episode has two challenges. The first is a Team Challenge. The winning team won’t necessarily be the strongest or the quickest but the one that works best as a group. The whole team must complete the challenge meaning you're only ever as fast as your slowest member. Losing this challenge means two things. Firstly, that team must select someone to compete in a one on one elimination challenge. Secondly, they are on cooking and cleaning duty for the rest of the camp and it stays that way until they win a challenge. Once the losing team has put up their team member the winning team must select someone to compete against them. The winners of the team challenge have the advantage of knowing who they are going up against. For these two competitors it could mean sudden death. Whoever loses must leave The Summit immediately .The winner gets to stay but come morning they must eliminate someone from their own team. The one who reaches The Summit will need intelligence, fitness, the ability to work within a team and the cunning to know when to work as an individual.