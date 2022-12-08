The Super (2011)

Not Available

This fall HDNet is jam packed with drama, comedy and real life mayhem. Dave Paladino is a landlord for hundreds of properties in Omaha, Nebraska and our guide to the unfiltered world of low income housing. For this Super the name of the game is clean up. He wants to weed out the bad tenants and keep the good ones happy. He’s got a big heart and is generous to those in need. And if you can’t pay the rent on time he’ll even create a payment plan for you – just don’t start dealing drugs or he’ll kick you out on your ass. Patience is a virtue when dealing with tenants and their problems, but bolt cutters are a necessity