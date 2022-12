Not Available

Need a superhero fast? Call Super Service today! Our gruff-but-lovable Dispatcher will send out the right man for your job. Our 'super' staff includes: Super Bwoing, a bumbling yet earnest young crime-fighter who flies to the scene on his electric guitar; Elevator Man, who can grow or shrink to meet every situation; and Granite Man, who spends his off-hours as a stone statue in the park.