This show featured the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team as undercover superheroes, who would transform from their regular forms by entering magic portable lockers. Each member of the group had individual super powers and overall, all members of the group could fly. The Globetrotters received their missions from a basketball-styled talking satellite called the Crime Globe. Most episodes culminated in the Super Globetrotters challenging the villain and his henchmen to a basketball game for whatever treasure or device they sought. The civilian Globetrotters were always bested by the villains' super-powers in the first half, but they would use their own super-powers in the second half (often at the admonition of the Crime Globe) to save the day.