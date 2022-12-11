Not Available

The Super Mario Animated Series by DIC covers four television series based upon Nintendo's Super Mario series of video games. The four series were produced by DIC Entertainment: The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! (1989) is based upon Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros. 2; Club Mario (1990); The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 (1990) is based upon Super Mario Bros. 3; and Super Mario World (1991) is loosely based upon Super Mario World. All except Club Mario focus on the characters of Mario and Luigi assisting Princess Toadstool in thwarting the plots and schemes of King Koopa.