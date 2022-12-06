Not Available

The Super Powers Team: Galactic Guardians was the newest incarnation of the long-standing Super Friends series based on the DC Comics. Like its predecessor, SuperFriends: The Legendary Super Powers show, Galactic Guardians featured Adam West as Batman as well as showcasing relatively new superheroes Firestorm and Cyborg as well as members of previous SuperFriend incarnations (Samurai, Green Lantern, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Hawkman). The show featured Darkseid of Apokolips and his minions Kalibak and DeSaad as the primary protagonists. Other DC villains (the Joker, Lex Luthor, the Penguin, Felix Faust, etc.) also appeared from time to time dring relatively short lived series.