Dan White performs mind-blowing magic: manipulating physical objects, performing surprising card tricks and making items appear from seemingly thin air. All of this, he admits, is merely an illusion. White has a mission: to find REAL magic. In Discovery Channel's The Supernaturalist, White travels to a remote corner of the planet and finds himself in a place where magic isn't just tricks. It is believed to be very real... and even dangerous. Locals in the Himalayan country of Nepal believe there are monks within its borders who use their powers to harm anyone who crosses their path. White relies on his talents as an illusionist to open doors normally closed to outsiders in an attempt to find one of these feared monks and - hopefully - witness his true magic. White's mission will introduce him to many people, each getting him one step closer to the men in the mountains.