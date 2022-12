Not Available

Noel Fitzpatrick runs one of the most advanced veterinary practices in Britain and is known as the Bionic Vet. Some of the hardest-to-cure pets from across the country receive cutting-edge treatments and surgery here, from a team of over a hundred surgeons, nurses, ward attendants and physiotherapists. This four-part series follows Noel and his team as they use their pioneering techniques to attempt to cure pets that might otherwise be beyond saving.