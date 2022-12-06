Not Available

The Surreal Life is a reality television series that sets a select group of past-their-prime celebrities and records them as they live together in a mansion in the Hollywood Hills for two weeks. The format of the show resembles that of The Real World and Road Rules, in that the cameras not only record the castmates' participation in group activities assigned to them, but also their interpersonal relationships and conflicts. The first two seasons aired on the The WB, and subsequent seasons have been shown on VH1.