The Surreal Life: Fame Games

A spinoff of the original Surreal Life, this new series will bring back ten former castmates to compete against each other and prove their fame. This ten week competition will take place in Las Vegas, and Robin Leach will be the host. The prized is $100,000. The ten housemates were originally Emmanuel Lewis, Traci Bingham, Ron Jeremy, Vanilla Ice, Brigitte Nielsen, Joanie Laurer, Sandy Denton, C.C. Deville, Andrea Lowell and Jordan Knight. In the first episode though, Jordan Knight left and was replaced by Verne Troyer.