The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, based on the best-selling book by Kate Summerscale, is about an infamous murder in a Victorian country house. It is a summer's night in 1860. In an elegant detached Georgian house in the village of Road, Wiltshire, all is quiet. Behind shuttered windows the Kent family lies sound asleep. At some point after midnight a dog barks. The family wakes the next morning to a horrific discovery: an unimaginably gruesome murder has taken place in their home. The household reverberates with shock, not least because the guilty party is almost certainly still among them. Jack Whicher of Scotland Yard, the most celebrated detective of his day, is sent to investigate the murder at Road Hill House. With only an inept local police to help him and no material evidence, he faces an unenviable task: to solve a case in which the grieving family are the suspects...