Eun Sang Chul (Lee Sung Jae) and his four children encounter difficulties after the sudden death of his wife. Then, a suspicious housekeeper, Park Bok Nyeo (Choi Ji Woo) who her mother suicide because of her father’s affair appears. Because of the housekeeper, Eun Sang Chul and his children faces various cases and family members who hate each other begin to experience love and reconciliation.