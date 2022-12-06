Not Available

The Sweeney

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Thames Television

The Sweeney was one of the finest British police series of the mid 1970s. Jack Regan is a hard edged detective in the Flying Squad of London's Metropolitan police (called 'the Sweeney' from the Cockney rhyming slang 'Sweeney Todd' = 'Flying Squad"). He pursues villains by methods which are underhand, often illegal, frequently violent, and more often than not, successful.

Cast

John ThawDet. Insp. Jack Regan
Dennis WatermanDet. Sgt. George Carter
Warren Mitchell
Garfield Morgan
John Alkin
Marc Zuber

