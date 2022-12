Not Available

In The Tai Chi Master (aka The Master of Tai Chi), Chinese action hero Wu Jing (aka. Jacky Wu, Jason Wu) portrays real-life master Yang Lu-Chan, the founder of Yang Style Tai Chi. Here, Wu Jing re-enacts the famous tower sequence from Bruce Lee’s Game of Death. Note there was a 2005 movie that condensed scenes from this TV series into a single movie.