The Tale of Two Sisters

Janghwa is the woman who gets everyone’s attention and love with her gorgeous appearance. She had a perfect marriage and enjoys her luxurious life. She only concerns and cares about herself, and she’s not changed after she got married. Hongryeon, the deprived single mother, has a dream of having a happy family of her own, but this modest hope is not easy for her. Nevertheless, Hongryeon is an energetic and optimistic person who lives her life to the fullest. The two very contrary women confront each other, as Janghwa abandons the mother-in-law and Hongryeon starts to look after her.