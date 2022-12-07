The Talent Show Story

Not Available

New five-part series which examines the history of the talent show on British TV, with comments by those who were there - from early shows like Opportunity Knocks and New Faces to the global phenomenon of blockbusters like Pop Idol, The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent. The first episode features how Susan Boyle came to epitomise the talent show dream, how Will v Gareth held the nation spellbound, and how Popstars ushered in a new era. Judge Nina Myskow reveals how she feels now about her cutting comments on New Faces 26 years ago. There is also a tribute to the late Marti Caine, who won New Faces in 1975 and returned to host the show in the 1980s. Many of the key players are interviewed: Simon Cowell, Ant and Dec, Susan Boyle, Gary Barlow, Piers Morgan, Tony Hatch, Dermot O'Leary, Nina Myskow, Nigel Lythgoe, Amanda Holden, Lenny Henry, Alexandra Burke, Dannii Minogue, Gareth Gates, Louis Walsh, JLS, Kelly Rowland, and One Direction. Narrated by Victoria Wood