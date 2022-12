Not Available

Set in New Mexico during the 1870s, The Tall Man told fictionalized stories of the adventures of two real-life characters, Deputy Sheriff Pat Garrett and William H. Bonney. The Latter was more popularly known as Billy the Kid, a youthful gunfighter with a penchant for getting himself into trouble. Billy and Pat, whose honesty and forthrightness had earned him the nickname "The Tall Man".